Online sales climbed nearly 9% as AI continues to have impact: Adobe

Spending topped $240 billion in November and December 2024, largely due to discounts and AI-fueled shopping assistants, according to Adobe.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live