Transcript for How the pandemic has effected the movie theater business

Welcome back corona virus has had a substantial impact on the film industry especially. Movie theaters like most nonessential businesses. Movie theaters were forced to close their doors in mid march leaving them with damaging financial problems but now Georgia and Texas. Are permitting movie theaters to reopen under certain conditions joining us an update us on where the movie Peter business currently stands as John fit in. President and CEO of the national association of theater owners thanks are being with us today John and your association represents. Operators of more than 35000. Movie screens across the country give us some perspective here just how devastating. Has this pandemic and on your members. Will. A 120 years of movies being arson and as we've never had to shut down like this before we've been through worse. When natural disasters depressants. But this pandemic shut us down entirely all across country indeed all across the world and so we went from an industry. Making forty billion dollars a year to zero overnight so it's been very heard challenged both for our operators in employees. What is the timeline for movie theaters across the country to open back up. And are your members even opening up in states that now allow them Georgia Texas we mentioned. Right to grow your questions so for the timeline we are working very closely with governor's health officials and the CDC. On taking appropriate steps open chair Coleen and equally. And that depends on the regions of the country in the crumbled the buyer so the time frame is probably. We're up and running by mid to late June with some very big movies coming out Angelo. The early openings in Texas and George are just asking him old cinemas and very limited locations. And we're watching those locations very closely to see how do you comedy social does requirements. And the other safety protocols as we begin to slowly and tersely ran toward. Right and the big question obviously mean people I love the movie fear experience I think most people do. But the big question is safety how will movie theaters keep their customers safe. Right so we got a whole task force of experts working on that exact question all the time and we're looking at social distance equal calls looking at reduced from these auditoriums. We're looking at all sitting are showtime so that we reduce the size of the crowds in the lobbies of course social distancing and we'll go to their concessions. As little human touch is possible and being executing. So we can really get people into a safe environment what he can still enjoy the movies. Well they entered or else. All right while there is a lock to be done but certainly everyone is hopeful that'll happen soon. And safely John thank you so much for joining us today we certainly appreciate it we wish you the best. My pleasure thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.