Reports say restaurants could lose $225 billion in business

More
As many as 5 to 7 million jobs could be eliminated in the restaurant industry due to the coronavirus outbreak.
5:16 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reports say restaurants could lose $225 billion in business

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:16","description":"As many as 5 to 7 million jobs could be eliminated in the restaurant industry due to the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"69721824","title":"Reports say restaurants could lose $225 billion in business","url":"/Business/video/reports-restaurants-lose-225-billion-business-69721824"}