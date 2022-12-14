The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried's company, FTX, began 2022 valued at $32 billion and he ended the year getting arrested for defrauding investors.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live