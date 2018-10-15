Transcript for Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

And business news as expected Sears has now filed for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy as a result it's expected to immediately close 150. Of its remaining 700 Sears and Kmart stores. The company was facing a deadline to pay back millions of dollars in loans. The Wall Street Journal reports lenders will provide up to 600 million dollars to keep the company afloat while it. Restructures now if you want to fast food extra fast did a lot of Burger King at it has the fast as drive through service according to a study by USR magazine. Duncan don't mess was runner up followed by KFC Wendy's and Taco Bell McDonald's was weighed down and just tenth place. But does that mean McDonald's is more popular I'm of people waiting in line possibly might likely. For them yes OK we'll of cars just flat maybe getting into the alcohol business the company has submitted a trademark application for the word. Test slipped he laughed. But it humorously keel up suggesting a tequila with Tesla branding could be coming very single it. CEO Elon Musk even showed off a possible logo varied winds will soon.

