Transcript for Sephora is closing stores for diversity training
So four stores across the country or group calls Wednesday morning for diversity training the move comes. In the wake of R&B singer says claiming an employee recently thought she was stealing while shopping and a California store. Support says it believes in championing all beauty that's her quote. Mica.
