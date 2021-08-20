-
Now Playing: Bitcoin price continues to fall
-
Now Playing: El Salvador passes law to accept Bitcoin
-
Now Playing: Shopping shake-ups
-
Now Playing: Secret IRS trove illustrates how billionaires avoid taxes
-
Now Playing: Consumer prices for everyday items rise
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: Businesses ramp up vaccine mandates for employees
-
Now Playing: Latest jobs report looks promising
-
Now Playing: US adds 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 5.4%
-
Now Playing: US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention camps: Part 2
-
Now Playing: A Turkic Muslim family's journey to safety after facing persecution in China: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Solving crime, one delivery at a time!
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the future of work and the debate on vaccine mandates
-
Now Playing: Alabama Amazon workers may get another shot at unionization
-
Now Playing: Eviction threatens millions as CDC moratorium ends on July 31
-
Now Playing: State of the economy
-
Now Playing: Many companies put brakes on plans to return to offices
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC says 'war has changed' due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: STEM industries are growing, but face shortage of qualified workers