Now Playing: Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Summertime must-haves

Now Playing: Sears planning to shut down at least 72 more stores in the US

Now Playing: Dow plummets over worries of political turmoil in Italy

Now Playing: Starbucks planning to shutter all stores for afternoon bias training

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-have beauty products

Now Playing: Gas prices up 5 cents this week, 52 cents from 2017

Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

Now Playing: US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Atlanta

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Indianapolis

Now Playing: This will be the most expensive driving season in 4 years: Analysts

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Discounts from Charlotte, NC

Now Playing: Meet the woman who says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry'

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Pittsburgh edition

Now Playing: T-Mobile, Sprint strike deal to merge

Now Playing: New concerns about fake reviews on Amazon

Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service in 37 cities

Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service