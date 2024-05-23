Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation facing antitrust suit

The Department of Justice alleges Ticketmaster, which controls 70% of the ticketing and live events market, has created an unlawful monopoly. Live Nation responded, calling the allegations baseless.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live