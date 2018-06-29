Transcript for Tory Burch on best ways to network

Think can be tricky. Lightweight and well I think networking is essential and it's but I but I out that they get to be careful you don't want to. You won it for yourself out there in a way and and tried it reach out to people that you also honors that people's time I think everyone is busy ANC have to Dugard in away. That people want to help but they also heard it incredibly busy says finding the right time timing has its ski. Here to peer networking it's also very important I think they're something to be said about getting. Other people in the room that faced the same challenges and regardless of the business I think they're similar. Challenges in all business us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.