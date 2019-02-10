Brief Twitter outage sends the internet reeling

More
Twitter users worldwide experienced outages that impacted their ability to tweet, view notifications and even access their direct messages.
0:30 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brief Twitter outage sends the internet reeling

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Twitter users worldwide experienced outages that impacted their ability to tweet, view notifications and even access their direct messages.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"66004296","title":"Brief Twitter outage sends the internet reeling","url":"/Business/video/twitter-outage-sends-internet-reeling-66004296"}