Transcript for Uber lays off 400 employees

The ride is over for 13 of Hoover's marketing team the company has slosh 400 jobs from. The 12100 person department yesterday's cost cutting move follows first quarter losses of one billion dollars. I came after a rough debut on Wall Street. As movers stock dropped more than 7%. After its IPO in May. A major hotel chain is saying goodbye to those little bottles of shampoo conditioner and lotion that we all take. By age would she fare company a Pollyanna stitching the plastic containers in order to be more environmentally friendly. The move follows the company banning plastic straws last October. I HT plans to move to bulk liquid dispensers of good move there but. You know they're someone in their house they have like a ho. He felt guilty at a shampoo I used it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.