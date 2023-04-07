Unemployment drops to 3.5% as economy stays strong

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the March jobs report, showing employers adding more than 236,000 jobs despite high-profile layoffs in the tech and media industries.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live