Transcript for US unemployment now at 50-year low

Knicks jobs report for September showing further signs US economy may be slowing. US employers added a 136000. Jobs last month now that's a little less than hoped. But the unemployment rate fell to 3.5. Percent and that is a five decade low so here's a live look at the big board. The market is up 241 points right now at 26442.

