US unemployment now at 50-year low

More
The unemployment rate, now at 3.5%, fell by .2% since August.
0:22 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US unemployment now at 50-year low
Knicks jobs report for September showing further signs US economy may be slowing. US employers added a 136000. Jobs last month now that's a little less than hoped. But the unemployment rate fell to 3.5. Percent and that is a five decade low so here's a live look at the big board. The market is up 241 points right now at 26442.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The unemployment rate, now at 3.5%, fell by .2% since August.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"66064011","title":"US unemployment now at 50-year low","url":"/Business/video/us-unemployment-now-50-year-low-66064011"}