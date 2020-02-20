Victoria's Secret is going private

After nearly six decades leading the company behind Victoria's Secret, founder and CEO Les Wexner is stepping down from his executive role.
Leslie Wexner is expected to step down as chief executive of the luxury. Empire he built. Wexner has been under scrutiny amid falling sells its ties to convicted sex offender the late Jeffrey Epstein. And allegations of promoting a cold for up misogyny.

