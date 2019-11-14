Transcript for Viral Costco coupon is indeed too good to be true

Protsko is warning customers not to be duped by an offer for 75 dollar coupon. The company says the coupon making its rounds on social media is a scam people are being asked to complete surveys and for fight. Personal data including your name address and phone number. Costco says don't do it.

