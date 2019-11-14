Viral Costco coupon is indeed too good to be true

The retailer wrote on its official Facebook account that their members should not trust the "recurring hoax" that boasted $75 in savings.
0:16 | 11/14/19

Protsko is warning customers not to be duped by an offer for 75 dollar coupon. The company says the coupon making its rounds on social media is a scam people are being asked to complete surveys and for fight. Personal data including your name address and phone number. Costco says don't do it.

