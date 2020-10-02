Transcript for Wedding venue abruptly closes its doors

We now turn to a wedding nightmare that has couples across the country scramble popular wedding Jane has abruptly shut down enough couples a left would no be you know refunded. No idea what to do next. From Ohio I am heartbroken. And that was stay to Pennsylvania. I blacked out at slain Arkansas have cried twice laity. Dream days have turned to nightmares for popular did chain know was wedding being you. Close its stores with no warning. And the doors are locked and there's no sign there is there is at Sonoma and slant but I'm looking in there it in a dark building and just like you know. It's just not there. The nation mark company filed for bankruptcy last year but insisted it was business as usual it even continue booking new weddings and accepting pay myth as recently as last week. And they said there is. Regardless of what happens. That the building will be there and they will be. Running it acts normal. But this morning there was has shut down all 34 has locations in the US it canceled nearly 3000 event's. After a judge ruled he cannot bill customers during the violence stopping all income that was keeping the company afloat is high causes you know tired and many any known Alex. God and I don't know for gonna get anything that the sudden closures bilking brides out of nearly seven million dollars. Couples now left without a venue and little hope of getting their money back. Some with only two weeks ago before their big day. We have two and a half weeks to find another venue you know another ceremony area we have nothing to go anywhere went. Begins they took can't. The company's lawyer says couples whose weddings were canceled war have to go through bankruptcy court for any refunds for the lawyer warns there. There's not much in the way of assets or money available.

