12-year-old hopes to gift J.Lo the epic portrait he painted of her and A-Rod

The 7th grader would like to give the painting to J.Lo when she visits his hometown of San Jose, California, to perform a concert at the SAP Center on June 13.
0:37 | 05/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 12-year-old hopes to gift J.Lo the epic portrait he painted of her and A-Rod
