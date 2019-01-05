-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez gets house help from Joanna Gaines
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez announces new US tour to mark her 50th birthday
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Alex Trebek gives update on his battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: How well do you know 'Mean Girls?'
-
Now Playing: The guys of 'Mean Girls'
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley on 'Puppygate' and Lisa Vanderpump
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old hopes to gift J.Lo the epic portrait he painted of her and A-Rod
-
Now Playing: What's a song lyric you've misheard?
-
Now Playing: Meeting fashion's top dog
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman teaches Michael Strahan to tap dance
-
Now Playing: Justice Smith on his role in ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’
-
Now Playing: Murder mystery podcast captivates millions
-
Now Playing: Get an exclusive look at new music from the upcoming Elton John movie, 'Rocketman'
-
Now Playing: 'No plans' for Jussie Smollett to return to 'Empire' amid hate crime fallout
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with singer Jimmie Allen at the 2019 Stagecoach Music Festival
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with stars from Disney Channel movies and shows at the Disney Fan Fest
-
Now Playing: Breaking down 'Jeopardy!' winning strategies
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Alex Trebek moments from 'Jeopardy!'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Joe Biden on what separates him from other 2020 candidates