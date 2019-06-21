Transcript for 2019 NBA Draft

I'm Michael. For ABC drive near the Barclays center in Brooklyn Brian Williams and has just been selected number one overall lead in New Orleans pelican. He knows Lula keys say you wanna go see MBA. You know QVCC got a late have a plan because the chances of Dolan has little to none. And for me to be selected number warrant. MER I can't Jimmy no better than their. All the branches got networks. The Memphis Grizzlies mysterious side and obviously. Villa in under the radar for years ago question myself without good enough and now have an opportunity to be one of the top pick in the draft. I'm thankful for it all. Fans that filled the arena of all of team we have players expected to be taken from the United States France and the country of Georgia. All tonight here at the Barkley. A credible night here at the Barclays center. Three duke players in the top ten. Player selected overall sixty young man whose lives were changed as they entered the Indiana. Unlikely you'll remember you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.