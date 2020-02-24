Transcript for 51st NAACP Image Awards

Kimberly Taylor Los Angeles for ABC news live and here on the carpet at the peacekeepers NAACP. Image awards the biggest tonight and to black Hollywood. Unlike any other war so be commits awards are all about celebrating people of color and music television literature and more. Sales night. Nobody assistants at recognize that let the anger and the crowd that's what if nothing could be its. I'm reading this is like the next. It feels absolutely publicity and because something that really moved culture in that way and it really kind of makes you think it's not. I think instead that looked their own accidentally gets into the world. I'm always aiming to tell old stories stories that touch people sort of that. Hopefully we'll have gone and he did more to be honored here at the NAACP image awards because notices were amongst our peers. All the work that the NAACP you've done for hundreds of years. When I was younger it was so important scene proper representation of the president's ideas. Radeon apologetic they myself. It's an arsonist superstar Rihanna is known for more than her music fashion and beauty businesses but also for her philanthropy. This suits it took home the president's award for her public service. They're marching. In protest being. And post game. Above the Michael Brown Julianne is in the attacks Indiana Jefferson's of the world. But that's a wrap for me here on the carpet the 51 NAACP image awards until next time I'm Marie Taylor and you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.