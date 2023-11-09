ABC News Live: Hollywood strike appears to be over

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee has unanimously approved a tentative three-year contract with major studios to end Hollywood’s longest-ever actors strike.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live