Transcript for ABC News Live: US gold medal taekwondo star makes Olympic history

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us things are looking golden for team USA in Tokyo. Overnight the US men's swim team came out on top as a teen USA collects a major first we're gonna hear from gold medal Taekwondo start making Olympic history. But the number of positive Kobe cases is also climbing we have the latest from Tokyo. And accurate home a number of Covert cases is surging nationwide Miami Dade County offered vaccines at a Florida music festival over the weekend. Warning of a dangerous spike in cases in the area. The big questions now should we expect more mandates to come back and what does this wave mean for the upcoming school year. And who is Lavar Burton the award winning reading rainbow host is gearing up to guest host jeopardy this week. After over a quarter million people signed a petition to get him in the running for the world are gonna hear from him this morning. We begin in Tokyo where three of the most anticipated Olympic. Make showdowns took place this weekend. Superstar swimmer Katie Lynn Dickey scored silver in the 400 meter freestyle after her Australian rival just narrowly beater in the final stretch. But it was a moment after the race that had so many people talking. On the gymnastics mat women's gymnastics had a surprisingly rough start but still they are through to the finals as as the men's team. And the women skateboarders made a mark in their first official games Amy robot is in Tokyo with more. Teen USA striking gold in the pool for the second straight day. The men's four by 100 freestyle relay team led by Caleb jostled speeding past Italy and Australia to take the title capping off a big start for the American swimmers. Katie Lynn Dickey narrowly missing out on a gold Peron in the 400 free dueling down the final stretch adding to the USA metal hall with a strong silver Australia's area on tit ms. securing the first place victory but no one in the arena more fired up then coats dean -- soul stealing the spotlight in the spectator area with his fired up this thumping mask waiting hair flying and screenings celebration. Over in the gym some rare early struggles for the US women. Finishing second in eighteen qualifiers as they aim for an Olympic three peat but despite the stumbles the goats Simone vials still coming through nailing first in the individual qualifiers with teammate Sunnis to leak finishing third women also taking center stage in skateboarding including some of the youngest competitors in the game. At just thirteen years old Japan's knee Shimone EG taking home gold in the street categories. While on the basketball court team USA left reeling from a major upset. USA basketball falling to France snapping a sixteen year Olympic Games winning streak. They'll have to win games against Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the medal round. We're Smart players aren't senators Richard it and then we'll figured out he's an excellent. But America having a much better time on the softball diamond. Clinching a spot in the gold medal game over the weekend before topping off their win over Japan with a walk off homer. CUS adding two more golds to his medal count earlier amber English and Vincent Hancock both taking home wins in skeet shooting Diane C. I Amy wrote back in Tokyo thank you and let's take a look at the medal count now team USA has seven gold medals tied with Japan who also has seven gold. Being on China's in the lead with the most medals overall with seventeen. Including six gold medals. And it's Kobe cases rise in Tokyo or now hearing of the first athlete to test positive after competing. They're now 153. Confirmed cases related to the Olympics including nineteen athletes James Longley is in Tokyo with the latest hi James. Jack good morning Diane are now 153 confirmed cases of covad related to these Olympics nineteen of them companies and we know how did the first competitor. To report a positive result offset he had competed as a don't throw up. He tested for the tip off to his heat on Friday. He then have to full faith is event on the south today and he's now self isolating and that raises questions of course the other events where athletes may come into close a contact each other. In competition now opposition here in Japan to these games seems to have waned somewhat they cases do remain high though. 14100 more than 14100 cases reported that last. 24 out of they just 78 of them parody. Severe organize visible sound to remind athletes not to hug cool remove them mosques during competition but they have made a small adjustment to the practical. Medalists can now remove them mosques full photographs when Merrill that on the podium. Always kind of storm is heading Hayes to Japan has been threatening from the south the last few days is already cools the running and Altria events to be rescheduled but. The bigger issue here really is that he it's more than ninety degrees nice days. An 18% humidity vehicles a Russian Alter actually took Paul south because when it comes on the tennis players evolves for their events. To be rescheduled I can tell you Diane it is. Perhaps in the evening pointing their plan. There is James long an and Tokyo thanks James. And here in the US the pandemic is gaining new strength doctor strategy says the CDC is considering revising mass guidance for fully vaccinated people. That's Florida posts the worst outbreaks in the country Victor commandos at a vaccination site in Miami hi Victor. Yeah. This morning. The show goes on amid the spread of the delta variant officials warning those who attended this hip hop festival and sup Florida. About the rising number of corona virus cases in the state border recording 73000. New cases last week. An average of more than 101000 per day no accounting for one in five cases in the US new pump up vaccination sites set up. Would demand ramping up the White House in CDC. Reporting about 790000. Vaccinations nationwide over the weekend possibly the biggest 24 hour period since early July nearly 60% of US adults are fully vaccinated but cases have skyrocketed 314%. Since mid June and hospitalizations are up by nearly 40% this cell is struggling Florida Arkansas and Louisiana have the highest rates of infection in the country this health care worker and Alabama is urging people to get vaccinated. Me personally. I've never been this frustrated professionally. As I am right. Nationwide more than 25000. Patients are being treated for Covert in the hospital most. Are not vaccinated and with a highly contagious delta varying raging through three largest school district's New York LA and Chicago requiring masks for students doctorate the deduction confirming the administration. Is considering revising mass guidance for fully vaccinated people but saying local authorities should make the call the CDC agrees. With that ability and discretion. Capability to say you know. You read a situation where we're having a lot of dynamics of infection so even if you are vaccinated. You should Wear a mask that's a local decision. So far more than 156. Million American adults are fully vaccinated there are bin approximately 153000. Symptomatic break the new infections that is according to unpublished CDC data obtained by ABC news that is just point. 098%. Of those fully vaccinated so well these cases have been. They are likely rare Diane. Aaron Victor komando thank you. An earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke to the dean of the brown university school of public health doctors she shopped about the surging cases related to the delta Varian and what could lie ahead. We just heard. Doctor fact she say that this CDC might be considering revising. It's mass guidance to thing that's a good idea of mourning George thanks for having me here you know I think it'll help the issue really at this point. Here's what are Americans willing to tolerate and are Americans gonna be willing to mask back up again. It can't be attempt rising measure we really need is a lot of people vaccinated basket we end this thing. That's how we end this thing about schools so we know schools are starting school this is starting soon. As the next couple of weeks who shouldn't they be. Yeah I think you know for kids under twelve who have not gotten vaccinated especially if you're in his own with a lot of instructions happening. I I think mask and makes sense as part of a broader set of things. For older kids for people who are vaccinated imagine a room full of rocks near older kids and teachers. It probably is less necessary. I think it's going to be a community community decision one of the biggest things holding people back from taking this vaccine right now it appears he is the fact that you still have emergency use authorization. For the vaccines not full authorizations. Why is it taking so long how much of difference will that make. Some personal I think it'll make an enormous difference and for a lot of people who are on the fence it will open. I'm off to transfer the a lot of companies that want to may indeed this so they can bring workers safely back she. It'll help them. I think a lot of the sort of baffled at why the SEC teams along. I mean typically does see six to twelve months for the FDA. These are not typical times and the data is overwhelmingly clear the FDAE is going to fully approve it they should just move forward a bit faster right now. We're seeing this surgery now that hasn't been again I'm worried Georgia's can get much much worse we're so in the early days of this surge. Right now we're generating about 60000 Americans getting infected that number could easily double or triple. We've got to from ways to go before it really peace and SARS coming back down so we have to get those vaccines. We have to get those facts and so there is no other way this pandemic comes from an. Right George Stephanopoulos and actors you shout thank you. Kennedy she buyers spreading across northern California forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. It's the largest fire currently burning in the state but just one of nearly eighty burning along the West Coast. We'll cars an Indian fall's California with the latest good morning well. And good morning Diane these fires are burning so fast and so on it really doesn't take much to destroy a home in a community just like this. This is the Dixie fire is currently threatening thousands of homes in this area there are 5000 firefighters on the ground here. It is the State's largest fire right now burning nearly 200000. Acres. It's one of more than eighty large fires. Burning across the West Coast right now and keep in mind here in California worldly in July historically we have had some of the worst fires we've seen in recent years. In November and December so we still had a long way to go and it. All right we'll cards thanks for. And California's just one of several states in the west now fighting to contain wildfires and the wind isn't helping. Wells are tracking floods and storm threats across the country chief meteorologist ginger zee has the latest good morning ginger. And we think about the months and we think about flash flooding which was a problem this weekend and I'll show you but first let's look at where we had wind gusts up to 51 miles per hour this was near Fillmore you tie it is a interstate fifteen and twenty car pileup at least seven people were killed. You get those down bursting wins and they send out. Dusts and then the visibility goes down that's exactly what happened there in Arizona cottonwood Arizona and that vehicle that you see it was. With a sixteen year old girl unfortunately she still has not been found she called 911 said that the water was up to about any level and she needed help. While the rescue was active she was washed away and the water had risen up to eight feet at that point and that's exactly how flash flooding happens. You can even just have an inch of rain or less and you can have these mud flows debris flows in the water. Filled in very quickly seat can see some of the images from Colorado boulder had two and a quarter inches of rain. And a lot of times you'll get these attack happening so quickly if you are in a flash flood warning the best way to avoid being hurt don't get my car. And if you do you. Don't go into water at all because it will rise fast. Then I want to show you what's going to happen with. The temperatures and with the moisture so there are flash flood watches from Los Angeles to Las Vegas San Diego valleys and mountains of a Coachella valley as well. And then I'll bring you the pictures from the middle of the country. Where dangerous heat is developing Louisiana all the way up to South Dakota temperatures ended they heat indices will be 100 or more. Diane. He had a hundred or margin disease thank you don't. And a second Republican has now agreed to serve on a house committee sent to investigate the January 6 assault on the capital. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is under fire from the GOP leadership after rejecting two Republican appointees. But she maintains it the process will be fair congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is on Capitol Hill with the latest good morning Rachel. Diane good morning it will be a busy week here on Capitol Hill a second Republican has is that it's a break from party leadership. To join that January 6 select committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapping. Congressman Adam Kinney finger to serve on the panel still congresswoman Liz Cheney will also be sitting on that committee he is a frequent critic. A former president Donald Trump he voted to impeach him after the January 6 insurrection Republican leader Kevin McCarthy blasting this move accusing below sea. A playing politics after she rejected two of his picks from sitting on that panel he says that she only wants members. That share her quote preconceived narrative about the events that day. But that hearing gets under way tomorrow in the house over in the senate lawmakers will be trying to finalize the details about one point two trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure package. We knew the two sides were hoping to reach a deal as early as today but sources tell us. That they are still out odd the work you outstanding issues including how much money to spend. On public transit senator Rob Portman telling our George Stephanopoulos on this week though that they are 90% beard I am. All right Rachel Scott on Capitol Hill thank you and we will have live coverage of that hearing tomorrow morning right here on ABC news live. Coming. We will meet the gold medal Taekwondo champs kicking down a competition in Tokyo. Then we come back find out how she's making the Olympic history. Also ahead it's being called the car have to live with Americans. Traveling more and more the demand for rental cars at the sky high winds are coming up we'll tell you how you can still find a rental car. And how to get depressed best price. Welcome back Riley three days into the Tokyo Olympics there's already a number of historic first 118 year old Olympian has become the first American woman ever to bring home the gold in Taekwondo. Any robot has more. Only three days in and teen USA is already celebrating a sleuth first. From America's first ever steep forty medal a bronze for twenty year old jagr eaten. It's as a goal that had for so long in my life you have a going to be in you become obsessed with a goal. You give 100%. To make that go happened. Delete key for taking home gold in fencing. The first ever for US athlete in individual foil man or woman's. And in Taekwondo eighteen year old Anis dodges a Lucic becoming the first American woman to win gold in the sport. Making history at her trip to the games what. That cool you personally. I mean I try and tell people I wanna be an inspiration to young girls and now eats is everything I wanted to weren't so harsh or at bats isn't a legacy. Behind and a in a way. So bad it's every marijuana and those just like walked in there and seeing how our special reach Matt. It's a little eight year old in me that's like on New Year's and in. Resuming these matches. Whether you call it cops Nestor just being prepared I don't know that I I was answered I. You can't see it on camera but viewers at home. Good here. Something you do. It at forty pretty or how long before you get into a match you let out primal. Screen tell me what that's about that. A new meaning my dad had told me and you shout as loud as you can or your match up the mayor Jerry. I do it the nerves and I China seelig intimidate people so why are different allowed were long. Intimate had been hurt all of bank you crack at home are just come out an amount now he just. Comes out a moment doesn't. Celebration and just. Something that comes out that where do you go from here. Are there world championship. Nikko make a world title. Honest guy shell also said it's hard to celebrate this big win here in Tokyo with all the Kobe nineteen protocols in place but she did tell me. When she lands the first thing she's gonna do to celebrate hugged her. Yes Diane and I think a lot of athletes feel that way we wrote back in Tokyo thank you. And if you're trying to rent a car this summer get ready for some sticker shock. High demand plus a car shortage are leading to sky high prices but what if you don't have a choice will Reeve has some tips to help. This morning industry experts are calling it the car apocalypse. Travelers nationwide injuring long waits and astronomical prices at the rental counter. I was just in the extends. I RE mineral grizzly 300 and they use them in just. Insane. When we is that Andrew looked for a rental car for a trip to South Carolina earlier this summer she says she was put off by high prices and limited availability. She turned to the serviced Tyrrell and online car sharing company. Inventory was up better armed shrill and arson cases so for me is repeated. Earlier we would have she. One day in the traditional car rentals. Services like Ter row get around and avail all offer alternatives to traditional rental car options. With peer to peer rental services and some of these mark the car rental is the worst mark in Hawaii. And travelers are getting access to them. Still with these services experts say the supply can't meet the demand of a rebound in travel ski. First a lot of car rental companies really tremendously axis usually thirty to forty cents or in the media thank you teach you this. Bench. Yeah haven't been able it'll. Inventory or. As a little early read especially domestically experts say the best plan plan ahead. And book well in advance what you're cleaning travel ended it all he's getting holidays. And now. I recommend we not work east because again he want to try to block cannot price. That inventory as soon as you. Diana you can be flexible with your travel dates that could be a huge help in avoiding these problems if you shift your plans like even a day in either direction you might find more inventory. Or lower prices so as summer makes its final sprint to the end and Labor Day looms with a potential car shortage because everyone's trying to travel. Consider altering your plans just a little bit or start your planning right now Steve get what you need. Diane right we'll read good tips thank you. And coming up who is beloved Harvard in the legendary actor jumps into the role of Jack pretty host. We come back we hear from the iconic greeting re Mostar himself. It's about what to expect this week on America's favorite game show. Welcome back Jeff pretty is giving people what they want Brady Ramos are Lavar Burton will guest host this week after more than 200000. People. Petition for him to get the role earlier on GMA Burton talked about what it was like behind the scenes take a look. Yeah okay. Mayor yes toast. You know Robin live there live there the crazy and you where it's fantastic by the way George he continued to calm I really enjoyed good hear your stances as as guest host. From there for me you know my standard of excellence is so intense that my initial approach was to try and can be as good as Alex was. Of course I realized right away that that was an impossibility the men had 37 years to perfect his mastery. Com and I came back after the shooting the first show my wife's death is is also my make a partisan she was able to be they're doing. Covert protocols and I came back after taking the first episode and and and I said so how did I do. She says it can cut us. Show. You know. I'm very good woman who would tell you that you drew. Well I don't know where in. Cool to know. Notice that it has got my wife wasn't on Saturday. And Adams after I got you know that they heads out from from staff I'm I just went out there and tried to bring as much slowed bar to the moment as I possibly could. Com and I I'm I'm hoping that that worked out better let's see you bring the part of the moment. I'm proud to be here to honor Alex's legacy. I'm gonna do my best to ensure that these talented jeopardy contestants enjoy their moment here as well. Welcome mat Patrick and Kathleen. Are you ready at that stage pretty. And Lamar a lot of people openness guess appears lead to something more permanent. Are you surprised by the purported affair have have their children here. This story I'm I'm. I am the benefits he area of amazing. Grace come it you know I'm. I've been asked over the past couple of weeks you know what is this about my I think it has something to do with the fact that. You know this generation of adults who grew up on reading rainbow and feel like I have made an investment in them and they are returning the fans. You are so where they you are so incredibly where they have all the praise and all. That is coming your way news we'll save bright eyes in of that little Barbara not that that's right here with us. You wanted to do this jeopardy and you even were much celebrity. Jeopardy. Is budgeted at a moment. My favorite moment was was getting the correct response to final jeopardy by Charles de Gaulle there there is there does it. I will never forget Charles to golf school. The first president of the fifth republic that's right I hope you've had a so that they so my guess foundation will get a lot of money you risk 2000 that takes of the fourth 2000. Not bad. Nice to have him for the mercy legal holier roles are. The years have focused on storytelling and education due season posting jeopardy as part of that. I do George Tom did it just did this this is what I've been doing my entire career for 45 years I've tried to use the medium of television. To do more than simply entertained I know that we have the opportunity. When we do what with conscious is. To inform too enlightened to educate and even up to lift ourselves with the stories that we tell one another and and I see jeopardy is absolutely. In the sweet spot of value in Bagram and how we're on the street you have to do a master class as well. I have not following again in your footsteps Robin. From my master class on the power storytelling is out now back and I'm so thrilled to me included among this list of luminaries who are from you know literally. Found that experts in their field. Story telling as what I know story telling is what I feel like I was born to do. It's the it's the one thing that I feel like I have any you know mastery. Gotta love Lavar Burton DNA for that interview and benefit her hair is back to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when there is a grand debut over the weekend back together again as. 52. Birthday. Jane Orman has the details. This morning the couple simply known as Jennifer is making it mr. Graham official. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly saying they are definitely together with the post I'm Jennifer Lester gram feed. The couple out of town this weekend and San Tropez France is celebrating Jennifer's 52 birthday on a yacht. Catholic. Actually made the cut in the photos she posted a photo of them chasing getting very close together and so that really goes to show you how serious Jennifer and Ben are Abdullah stayed of their relationship now. Hollywood power due oh hot and heavy since rekindling their romance in April. Affleck and Lopez originally began dating back ups and downs and two. Hollywood a Lister of security in his music video Jenny from the block. Yeah. Then getting engaged just moments later Lopez also setting the Internet aflame when this video here. The singer and actress is showing what 52 looks like two. For her. The star reportedly staying in the GM to stay in shape. Religious results. Are being such an amazing girl or her arms. I'm. And you know she said this is it feeds your Aaron. Blessed are Sheila are mainstream. Good friend Jay Jane Orman thanks for that. And that does it for this newscast Sunday in the state thanks for joining us and remember ABC news like this here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern until then have a great morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.