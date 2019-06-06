Transcript for ABC'S 'To Tell the Truth' returns for season 4!

I'm George Pataki and Hollywood with a very busy Anthony Anderson. The executive producer and star of TV's black fish has worked with some of the funniest people in the business. But he's been having the most fun really playing straight man to his very funny mom and Doris and ABC's game show to tell the truth. People had a lot of flair and is the only one who has been sworn to tell the truth host Anthony Anderson and his endearing moment Doris are back for season four of the game show to tell the truth. Kicking things off on the panel this time around Snoop Dogg. To tell the truth is of course based on the classic show the began back in 1956. But mama Doris says there is one major difference costs much much sunnier and oh. And you're welcome tedious now and under. Agree with the army but you don't have to you know downplayed their original MP. I'm downplaying that just telling the truth but funny poker stick to see her she worked at it telling the truth bill when the a home you know table with both bill that hey. Mama Doris is known to tell it like it is and by now her son has learned to tinker surprises. In stride. You kidding Jack Anthony. But go to public review for forty years yeah yeah check me but the things that she does shocks the world. It's it's old hat to me it it it is what it is it's my mother. In the first episode will meted to tell the truth competitor who was a Lago master builder which led to talk of how much it can hurt to stick Obama Lindo. So of course Anthony had to give it a try and not to be had done it was mom adores his turn of the Lago walker. We'll see that kind of final season. Looking ahead to another episode we'll see mama Doris getting hypnotized. I never tell my set is buzz word my mother would just scream bingo. Since that's what she loves to do so for bout. An hour or so during these during the show. That is to say the buzzword was camera every time I say camera month. I can scream and be cool if not that was the most fun we've had on the show. He she loved sir bingo. ABC's summer fun and games kicks up again on Sunday night with new episodes of celebrity family feud the 100000. Dollar pyramid. And did tell the truth. I'm George Pataki O for ABC news lives.

