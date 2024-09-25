Actor Courtney B. Vance stars in FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with actor Courtney B. Vance about starring in Ryan Murphy’s new 10-episode psychological horror drama series “Grotesquerie,” airing now on FX and Hulu.

September 25, 2024

