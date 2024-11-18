Actor Jaleel White discusses new memoir, ‘Growing Up Urkel’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actor and cultural icon Jaleel White about his memoir, “Growing up Urkel,” which unpacks his childhood stardom and his new role as the game show host on “Flip Side.”

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live