Actor Jeremy Renner injured in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner, who starred as Hawkeye in "The Avengers" films, is in "critical but stable condition" after an accident plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, his publicist said.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live