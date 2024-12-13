Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, has been hospitalized after a fall while on a congressional trip abroad, likely requiring surgery. 

December 13, 2024

