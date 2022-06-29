Actress Emma McDonald talks diving into science fiction with new series ‘Moonhaven’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with Emma McDonald, star of AMC+ show “Moonhaven” about the race to save the earth in the new science fiction series, and what she hopes viewers will learn.

