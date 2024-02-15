Actress Tantoo Cardinal on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and indigenous storytellers

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with award-winning actress Tantoo Cardinal to discuss her role in the acclaimed film "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the push for accurate indigenous storytelling.

February 15, 2024

