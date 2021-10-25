Advice 'West Side Story's' Rita Moreno says she shared with new star Ariana DeBose

Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role in the original 1961 film, said she shared "advice of something I failed to do" with DeBose ahead of her portrayal as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film revival.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live