It's Candice Williams ABC radeon Barack of course I have amazing talent in the studio with me today have a Grammy Award winner Aaron I haven't. Amazing artists who clearly is is does bring us music in all these things that we just love it eat out. Anderson pack how are you are not married and can't complain a lot could but I am not blind to goodness just too much good stuff going on right now clearly European here here to talk about. Something that I very nearing DOT. Heart may we're talking about this concert series you have one on call fighting chance. On benefiting the International Rescue Committee which basically helps. Immigrants and refugees people who basically are in need. Me and so I would say the immigration crisis is emptying. Nary JTR in the sense that we know. Your wife is from South Korea yeah and so the talk alone but about what your vision is with his particular series. I know it's accomplished scene kind of writing that and in what's going on. With the Nazis in any my background the normal mom even came from Korean was adopted in the fifth east and my wife. You know that your relatives. Come from different countries are different backgrounds and came into American Mason the man out of themselves and yeah in my room Monday one of my life and it's I was also. Really affected by. You know having someone in my corner and sent many helping hand to help me to that you know over that period are providing a breezy pizzas over its makes a point in my life in my career. You know lab was like a passion for music and in this they have money earned. Shelter transportation. Food even some times in. There was a lot of people to help you new resources and help me to get to an extent so. Mondello. Is thank you so working with the international rescue comedian who NP will. Refugees in two immigrants in just Americans. Oh compete you know. No with us to actually hear you know helping them have the resources and who you know I mean for any chance to get to the next which is super important so. It on some free shows. Benefit shows I'm in new York and consensus going manner Oracle can come and challenge is to raise awareness and get people to unite people to feel something for. Others that are going do so you. Even they have no no clue about picking them to forward and keeping them where so that they can help Indians are to open to be human you know. Yeah and you mentioned how. Like you had also been through so much 2011 and you basically were homeless. More or less and kind of dealing with navigating through that. Com deal with your wife and newborn son on so talk about you know what. How your music also helped you to survive because it's kinda like you know you had people around you that kind of as you mentioned served as a help. And can't. But also we know US's RTC is so talk a little bit about kinda what kept you together in those moments and they know you should music also helped you to survive at those certain points. But sometimes. It's not enough flake sometimes. You can get Qaeda because you trying to make money and trying to stay afloat insertion someone like Los Angeles where it's very hard to. Since maintain. It's just maintain some sort of you know. It's over like look a certain part. And a lot of people don't have that and so. I had my music and stuff but it was definitely people who they where mark coroner you know that word had itself some people didn't have anything with the dissent and notably. And they were like who you could stay a year and are out of a full found no mind my new born wife and I was turning key. Or residency permit situated and everything in it is on for tomorrow's gonna make money. And some people. A fighting chance is like what was separate someone that has talent ours something as working for them but the key Carlos that they might its that means different avenues in NG towards things that. Not always the most positive news because they're trying to have a fighting chance now and I was able to. It a lot of help when water resources at that I needed to just hopes afloat none. Heaven we sustain. I'm food transportation. And having a place to record my music group were vita from under you will help me yen and so. You I guess you can say is doctor drain you. So toppled about that relation. (%expletive) and signing into the aftermath label. You know I know you party have talked. More so about that in other things but you know talk a year if you can give me a little you know. I guess. Summary on how that relationship really develop because I know that first meeting I would've been like. And then the overtime he kind of got to be like okay and it is as cool as the homey what yachts now. This is don't Indo Malaysian I think it's really really unique. I don't know if there's any other artist has had this combination would drain where they worked this closely with him and put this much material out in this sort of time. And a sense and it's really fortunate because jury was one of those people do that took a chance on me. Now before I had a name or anything like that I was just working. Just do my thing and he really wanted to see what I can do as an artist who wasn't Michael worked for her in my back. It was like to see what these kids can in not only did he he's taken chains he actually put the music out before you sign me and I was there with some maneuvering into in my music arrow pace of them a minimum if his project in continue to put mice that Bowden and eventually signed him. And put. You know war would put two projects already. Where we've worked really close and him taking his advice and are sold him in Myanmar the freedom to do. Do my thing I think this is an agreement relationship man. And I think people are animals tonight to among many think these are versatility you know you've and that soulful yet. On key way you're able to give us your net sound of music that you do and so when you work. Are working with legend Snoop Dogg were obviously Smokey Robinson which let's be honest is climbing up those chart down and where we're so excited for that. Can't tell a little bit about. For example because you know we all know him as I call but how collaboration even come together listen with Malone he asked. Uncle smoke here he is. He came in the Studio One being used here Beatty had Mickey sweet you know. Yeah commitment to a two words. And I was like smoking you know can you knew what this song RO. How we started this song. Me Fred wreck in alchemist Ballinger. Who working on the album and I was thinking like you sound like some smoky tribute to his I had them Motown sound. And the next day he pulled the he said his daughter Tilden who confuse Eason is higher on that. We're working together as one of reasons why even show that the when he when he heard the little skeleton that we had he was singing it's nice any Sweden you know weekend I'm making my so he changed little Chris reason he had. In my you know finessed in the next thing he came in there was a full song. Other parts that were kind of rough from agencies moved out and now that's record the song with him in the studio whose tell me what the doom when not to do and you know and I think I know we on TV. Yeah how about the performance. And many did let him he had. Yes what is the owners' efforts well is that it's ugly it's no easy can't loses Susan C walker I think you know meeting marked the. Otellini now sands which he won't be all right and down. Non it was is completely lose not only in the end we just started improvising. In no time Roscoe to ease Israeli he was ready for the Clinton in the suits known as clean and in the borne health. The united thing. And of that and of that I know we have to go. A couple things before it can if you can give these ingredient is on this now what. The master plan because you have this way you pay homage to tally. Yeah whether is Venice and Malibu. Also I was so forth. I don't even carries about that was that always like the master plan to kind of and will that continue on as is we push for. EA and the hope for an. Doing different CDs. Beach towns I was is that he's being. You know I was with our breasts are collection like writing ways and and he often gaining on the board is. And lined with life and how we move Harlow is moving and I am moving with the Mars changes in life engine room and locations was is being. You know faces two to explore and and location for my musical personalities. People were having a hard time. Grappling with us doing different genres and you know being. And I was like okay than anything this who if some sort of themes and sort of parameters to what we're doing so in his has a sound this is sound from mound was silent auction and some from interior. And I think we kind of came full circle and I think about the things that we're doing Venice where we've gotten X or trap and Martin are Indian dance music and then going on going out to. Coming full circle that would. Winston interior you know giving her personal in the listening really beautiful. I'm just really happy that we penitence or at least from places. Absolutely. Well look I know we have to go the people are we gonna ask you what's next for UMI is seen in four more are another out mom nab some more music and Alan you weaken. We nationals for nationals and amazing element in Phnom increasing within their albums is premature listening on the connects with her in Essen who sent checks on the part move. And you'll see them pop in as far as Marcus Jesus like what's coming after the leave them. Council and then. Again IRA well we appreciate you and its impact without by ABC radio. Always a pleasure to be able top to use someone who is it true artists and that you are oh congratulations anything have going on of course we can check you out in three cities. Yes. Let the benefit shows going down will Mondello. International Rescue Committee in. New York. Brooklyn heat in and Lance and we are going to Sampson. Absolutely he hit all the spots out care about the meiji are doing in my hair. Of course this Candice Williams signing off for ABC may yield thanks to Anderson packed for stopping by and delivering us. Important yes.

