Andra Day speaks on vindicating Billie Holiday's legacy

More
The singer speaks on how important it was for her to tell Holiday's unique story of singing and performing during the Civil Rights Movement.
1:37 | 04/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Andra Day speaks on vindicating Billie Holiday's legacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"The singer speaks on how important it was for her to tell Holiday's unique story of singing and performing during the Civil Rights Movement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"77308505","title":"Andra Day speaks on vindicating Billie Holiday's legacy","url":"/Entertainment/video/andra-day-speaks-vindicating-billie-holidays-legacy-77308505"}