Anna Kendrick on 'Alice, Darling:' ‘It was personally very rewarding’

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with actress Anna Kendrick about her new movie “Alice, Darling” and she opens up about emotional trauma stemming from a past relationship.

January 18, 2023

