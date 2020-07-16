Transcript for Answering your pet questions

Stay at home orders and social distancing has led to families spending most or all of their time at home. So for pets it's either been heaven on Earth or the opposite. The host of "My cat from hell" has taken notice and is working with families working from home. Check this out. 25 years ago I started a life long mission to help cats in need. That journey has been extremely rewarding. Let's go save some cats. And extremely challenging. Man! Now life has thrown us one of the biggest challenges we could have ever imagined. Animals are stuck at home with their guardians 24 hours a day. Joining us is the host of "My cat from he'll," Jackson galaxy. Jackson, thanks for being with us. What are pets who have families working from home truly experiencing during this pandemic? Claustrophobia. I mean, they're like wait a minute. I had this place all to myself and I got nothing right now. I got loud voices. I have this energy vibing me out. It's a lot from their perspective. You've been witnessing it firsthand. This all led to your "My cat from hell" special premiering this weekend. Tell us all about it and what it's been like doing this job from home. It's been an experience. It was not something I had ever planned on doing. I thought the message was really important to get out there. I thought it was also important for people to know they weren't they were dealing with things I was dealing with. A lot of the people who followed me were dealing with it. I think animal planet was right on top of it. I think it's going to be something that people are going to look at and go yes. I see that. My cat is doing that, maybe not as bad, but they're doing it. We have viewers who sent in quarantine with my cat questions. Let's look at the first one. Pi name is Amy from cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the month of April we adopted a cat named Ellen. Ellen became close with my husband. We were quarantining at the time we adopted her. My husband went back to work in the beginning of June. When he went back to work, Ellen started wetting our bed. Only on his side and only at night when we were in it. He feels guilty. Can you tell me does Ellen feel abandoned by my husband? Jackson, what do you say? You know, it's one of those things that's like a back-handed compliment. It's like a back-evened it's one of those things that, yeah, agree. Ellen is feeling anxiety that your husband is leaving. We don't know Ellen's history before she was adopted. It could have been dramatic. After we had this really concentrated amount of time that Ellen was with your husband, yeah, when he went back to work and it happened suddenly she freaked out. Here's a couple things you can do. Number one, she needs to put her scent in the bedroom and on his side. It's a temporary thing. I always have to say that. Putting a litter box in the area, in the bedroom, is a good idea. It gives her an appropriate place to be while you say no I would rather you didn't pee on me or my side of the bed. The second thing is you, as the partner in this relationship, have to take over. Your husband is going to work. It's your time to step up. You do the feeding. You do the playing. You're like Santa Claus every time that cat sees you. Ellen has to bond with you and that's the way we get over this hump. That's a tough one. Jackson, we have one final one for you. Take a look. I'm Mike from Charlotte, North Carolina. My wife Sarah and I have a cat Donald who is 6. He splashes all the water out of his bowl. It's turning our kitchen into a swimming pool. Is this normal? Is this something cats do? Anything we can do to stop it? All right. Listen, flash is just having a good time. Flash is in the splash thank you very much. He's having a good time. Different cats have good times in different ways. How do we get it to be an appropriate thing? One of the things you can do is get a fountain. Pet fountains are all the rage right now for good reason. Cats like running water for the most part more than they like sitting water. They're built in a way he can splash around a little bit and it will get into the basin as opposed to on the floor. What the important thing is availability of water is key for not just flash, but all cats and all pets. Getting water running through their system is one of the healthiest things you can do for them. Put up with it. Put a towel out there if you have to. The fountain I think is a good idea. That's a great idea. Jackson, thank you so much. We appreciate your time. The "My call from hell" special airs Saturday July 18th at 9:00 P.M. On animal planet.

