What Ariana DeBose said to Steven Spielberg during ‘West Side Story’ casting

DeBose said her work on the 2021 film "was one of the first experiences I ever had where I felt embraced by a community, and what I had to offer was enough."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live