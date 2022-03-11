Author Julissa Arce on rejecting assimilation in US despite cultural pressure

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with author Julissa Arce about her new book “You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation" and the unrealistic expectations faced by people of color.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live