Author uncovers the struggle many face to claim Native identity in new book

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz on her new book, "The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America" to discuss the complexities of the U.S. Tribal Enrollment process.

October 14, 2024

