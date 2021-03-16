Transcript for Bachelor backlash

More on this now from ABC news contributor and Sirius XM radio hosts Mike Newsnight what you think. Of Matt and Rachel interaction last night and the news broke up over this controversy. I found their interaction as complicated as this story is very complicated. I never thought nine and that you are Natalie had knee brace social construct. To delay into the bachelor but sheer rearm. In particular coming off in the hills of the Myanmar interview with or from industry and prince hairy. Interracial dating now is at the forefront of America is at the forefront of our conversations. Because of the resource towers is dynamics on that we are how. Happening in society you know Diane before her you know this season of the bachelor. And really before maybe 2018. Americas has enjoyed. That Americans have enjoyed the privilege not happening look at race now having to think about race. But there are those of us who always. Have to wake up with the burden of race and having to wake up on the burden of explaining micro aggressions and passive aggressiveness and and racial undertones and racial policies that permit a lot of people from moving forward. And as Matt said something to Michael and I'm really interesting. In the inner Aegean made this morning he said I should ask more passion and I think now as individuals engaged in intra racial dynamics and interests relationships. They're gonna happen. Have to ask those questions even if they come from existing and where their blackness is an issue for them or their whiteness as and forced him to think about race they're going to have to tune now because even if you live in this world and then maybe you're from is announced are there were you don't have to ever see race as injuries or Koppel and and I'm happy for you that's a case that's not reality and there will come a time had dinner there will be come a time when that black man your with. Outlook may get auto race have a great interaction Enron humble aggressive an action when the police and then how does that conversation going to be and in how will that personal response. And then that's why we need to ask questions because it comes down to how is your partner going to respond. And that's that you need to know now as you're dating and doing according process and that's how the lesson we learned dined at a bachelor who knew. Did Alter the bachelorette and my Madden also mentioned on GMA that the conversations sparked by news season are more important than anything else. That happened how I think this all of did it. The broader conversation around race and arrange your point here we are having this conversation and it's all due to the bachelor. It is not to go why did not Diane it. And Matt says something and just staying on GMA that was really got interviewed Michael Strahan did he said that you know he's had conversations with the women cover ambassador but he didn't have it with the larger women in the white women as a whole I think because ambassadors that's a mainstream. Property right every one around America has amassed their from middle America to the close. And so as a result now it's forcing us to have these aren't comfortable conversation and NI and it's about time for so long race and race conversations had been a bird and on Mars sized communities and people of color it's about time now that more people become included. And the conversation whether they like it or not you know black people you know we have to have been on a daily basis as we don't wake up and wanting to talk about race every day but we do nothing now that burned it needs to be shared on the rest of America should or request a move for which we see it particularly Whitman biracial community and those web interracial identities the come sex is he's in towns is that they face Brett we see it coming. With Megan Margaret now we see it with Matt she's my recent sell well let's just dot Diane it's about sometimes how individuals present wrestled for mattress. It when blackness so that this southern complexities but his mother is why it's like he's having a really did different experience. As someone who presents black. But hasn't bi racial identities with his mother being why it is a what does that the world like re examine how does he navigate the station as -- and how many others are navigating that space Thomas Megan Markel navigating Matt base has I think now because of the popularity of ambassador it is America's franchise. That now brown. That Mars as communities and had the burden to bear for so long that I think now it's time for the rest of America to jump on the conversation. And Mike longtime host Chris Harrison is also stepping away from the show at least for next season he's being replaced. But former contestants to Asia Adams and Caitlin Bristow what is means for the franchise and that's how do you hope. To see the franchise. Moved forward from us. I'm excited for that franchise because a previous holes show wouldn't. That she's not the one to navigate when it comes in a racial dynamics now this bats are this. Asked was the most diverse cast we've seen. I only see it getting more diverse as we go eyes or is gonna take hold star holds coral high Norton Billiton navigate these are the conversation on race that we are now going to have to hatch you can't escape a wave from the Palestinian Torino runaway and Alison that's in their room guy in any more of UC interracial dating experience on the mat sore or the bachelorette. They're gonna have to come up conversation about how people of our doors flowing. How do you feel a part Rihanna Taylor let go conversations are going to have to exist hardly so are they a I community hate that is happening how would you respond to that. How your family respond to that because matches something interesting Diane he said he never sought to hold me you never saw the wholeness and me as a black man and asked who aren't and sometimes. Lacked command and people of color we separated from this other this other marine that exists right now understanding that we are every black men in America I'm no different than any other black man in America should do not other me do that making need different than the rest and so when you see me as we museum black man on television when you see a black man in the street this is how you see me as well I'm no different and I think that was something really interest in that -- got to hope America picks up on that little bit more because we do have those conversations silo. And I'm hoping now we can have a more important having two new host. How Hogan navigate and that complexities of that object let me wind and I think is important and back up on the need to move into his outside the bachelor just catching up to where we aren't social discourse in America. Now Ryan my commute is gates talked to Mike thank you. Thank Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.