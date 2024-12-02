Shoppers look for best Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's vice president of global operations, Sarah Rhoads joined ABC News Live to discuss the trends of consumers as the 2024 holiday shopping season gets started.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live