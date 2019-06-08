'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Blake melts down

More
"My life is going to completely change and not for the better," he said.
0:48 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Blake melts down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"\"My life is going to completely change and not for the better,\" he said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64813604","title":"'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Blake melts down","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelor-paradise-preview-blake-melts-64813604"}