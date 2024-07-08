'The Bachelorette' returns with Jenn Tran’s historic season, as she searches for love

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with season 21's Bachelorette Jenn Tran as she kicks off her history-making season as the show's first Asian- American lead, a milestone she hopes will inspire.

July 8, 2024

