Looking back at the careers of Oscars 2024 best actor nominees

Before the winner's walk, there is a nominee’s road to the Academy Awards. ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim looks back at the careers of the best actor nominees.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live