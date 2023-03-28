Bad Bunny makes history with Time’s 1st cover entirely in Spanish

Plus, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly sparking a new romance, and Jennifer Aniston is taking a trip to Thailand on the new season of HBO’s "The White Lotus."

March 28, 2023

