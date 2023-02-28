Barrier-breaking exhibit highlights Black deaf history

Willie Price, Clifford Earl Terry and Dr. Carolyn McCaskill join Kyra Phillips to highlight a Gallaudet University art exhibit highlighting works from Black deaf artists.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live