-
Now Playing: Which Super Bowl ads were the biggest winners
-
Now Playing: Kid correspondent gives her Super Bowl recap
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry talk about new season of 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: The Weeknd memes flood internet after halftime show
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan talks about his Super Bowl LV ad
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady makes history
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl commercials
-
Now Playing: Star-studded Super Bowl ads score during game
-
Now Playing: The Weeknd performs action-packed Super Bowl LV halftime show
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek: Matt tries to make peace between MJ and Jessenia
-
Now Playing: Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies from prostate cancer
-
Now Playing: Twitter launches new emojis for the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Wallet Hub reveals what Super Bowl fans would give up for their team to win
-
Now Playing: Fans get pumped up for Super Bowl LV in Tampa
-
Now Playing: Catching up with GMA's Kid Correspondent, Amaya Bannon
-
Now Playing: Loads of entertainment to binge, from football to new movie releases
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Gigi Hadid opens up about motherhood
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson celebrates 35th anniversary of her hit album 'Control.'