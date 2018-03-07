Beach Boys, Temptations bring nostalgia to July 4 celebration

More
John Stamos to join Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet and more for the Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington.
5:25 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beach Boys, Temptations bring nostalgia to July 4 celebration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56354099,"title":"Beach Boys, Temptations bring nostalgia to July 4 celebration","duration":"5:25","description":"John Stamos to join Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffet and more for the Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington.","url":"/Entertainment/video/beach-boys-temptations-bring-nostalgia-july-celebration-56354099","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.