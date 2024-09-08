Big tennis weekend with US Open finals in New York

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka beat American Jessica Pegula on Saturday. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi explains what's next for American Taylor Fritz and his attempt to win a Grand Slam title.

September 8, 2024

