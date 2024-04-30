Blue Ivy Carter snags coveted Disney film role

The daughter of Beyonce and Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter is joining the family business. Blue has landed the role of Kiara in the Lion King prequel, Mufasa. The Panel weighs in on the casting call news.

April 30, 2024

