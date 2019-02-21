Transcript for How 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sound team brought Queen's music to life

I am much lighter note we are just a few days away from the Oscars and today we're going to look at might sound. It's so important to these films that get honored and how it all comes together Aminu who got. As in Hollywood forests and remain on so jealous because you've got to look at the sound be. Behind one of my favorite movies of the year bohemian rhapsody what better movie to look at when it comes to town. I can get our solemn cool and I do not seek a Wii music after working on a movie. For over a year that one city where we think that read don't be Peter Grant and kids that red carpet is laid out plastic over it. Sunday and if anything it might Hillary's and every best picture winner throughout the years anything. On the waterfront. 360 and often decide how the 2000 and that's when eighteen spot is blank waiting for Sunday's figure out. Who wins best beaches here one of those nominees is bohemian rhapsody they have five nominations. One of which is now making an editing and I got slots and Emma earlier this week about how they turned Randy nice boys into Freddie Mercury. And I paint he's pretty stressful. But we do tired. Went through and I didn't find. There are bits and pieces of Romney's breath and lips smack and in the hasn't Lozano Mike we've got a whole library of things from army that we can that I could we even to Freddy's vocal. To make it really feel like Rummy singing with Freddy's voice cited position sampled and he never questioned that. The first scene we shot was like Pate that was the stocks that should tell. So this core intimidates and for everyone. The Irish from thinking well I mean if if we realize how does rob know right now he's gonna go out station that come Freddie. So this is we have champions in the I've saved and oh well please use just the crowd and everything that we added. This is just the music. It's the music it is here. From the original multi tracks we'll flood aid in 1985 and we could complete re so. One of the letters the sand the life they crowd sound is that folks have this amazing campaign. And they asked people to download an apt to a small phone. And to sing along with but he rhapsody. We could have Kohl saying. Could we send you all these recordings and could you try and put them in the movie. And so we civil how many to think there might be he said well. Tens of thousands maybe 100000. Okay. A. Being someone I I'm sorry. Yeah. Yes semblance tens of thousands of individual iPhone including the long wins. Yeah. And his team. Much fun working on this movie they were all huge clean and isn't that right you mean like yeah. We're into stealing them from day one helping them with post production during the filming of the movie so it was a dream job for them being up there any we can't be. Absolutely and when you watch the movie just get those songs that in your head just watching your report I'm gonna do the same remain in but I am not complaining when it thanks so much such an interesting look at. As a -- approve a forest live from Hollywood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.