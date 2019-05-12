-
Now Playing: New book 'My Name Is Prince' reveals Prince at his most intimate moments
-
Now Playing: New book ‘My Name is Prince’ reveals some of the artist's most intimate moments
-
Now Playing: The O'Jays perform 'Enjoy Yourself' on SSK
-
Now Playing: Josh Groban opens up about how he handled his anxiety
-
Now Playing: Keke and Michael's ALDI Checkout Challenge
-
Now Playing: Dating expert Matthew Hussey helps a viewer get back in the game
-
Now Playing: Is Michael sexy in Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' sweater?
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke react to Justin Timberlake's apology
-
Now Playing: Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell talks small-town clothing store to celebrity stylist
-
Now Playing: Vogue magazine to release first-ever Vogue Values issue with Stella McCartney
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift announces Christmas song and video
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Beals talks transition from ‘Flashdance’ to ‘The L Word’
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake apologizes for holding hands with co-star
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Daniel Craig talks about stunts on the new 007 film, 'No Time To Die'
-
Now Playing: Chair Challenge with Michael, Sara and Keke
-
Now Playing: Danica McKellar on Dolly Parton, 'The Wonder Years'
-
Now Playing: Michael and Keke play the ALDI price challenge
-
Now Playing: Tom Sandoval tells Strahan, Sara and Keke that he and Jax Taylor 'are doing great'
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson on Jay-Z’s impact
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at Disney World’s new attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance